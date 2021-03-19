Cop's body found hanging from tree

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a policeman in Sonarpur.



After preliminary investigation, cops suspect that he had been murdered.

The deceased policeman identified as Bikash Naskar (52) was posted at the Bidhannagar Police as a Constable.

Early on Thursday morning, Naskar went out of his home to reach his place of posting. In the morning, a few local residents saw Naskar's body hanging from a tree near his house.

Immediately police were informed. Cops from Sonarpur police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy examination.

Sources informed that Naskar was using two mobile phones which were not found. Also his shoes were found a few meters away from where his body was found. Cops noticed that Naskar's shirt was torn.

During investigation, his wife Krishna told the cops that Naskar told her that he was being followed for the past few days but failed to identify anybody. But, he suspected that the persons following him are from outside of Sonarpur area. When investigating officers tried to call on Naskar's missing mobile phones, those were found to be switched off.