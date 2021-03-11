Cops attacked after youth found dead

KOLKATA: Policemen were attacked in Dankuni, Hooghly on Wednesday morning after a youth's body was found from a water body beside Durgapur Expressway.



According to sources, early on Wednesday morning the youth Sudipto Duari went out of his home along with a friend. It was alleged that while they were returning, an altercation broke out with two civic volunteers. Suddenly, the civic volunteers allegedly started assaulting Duari and his friend.

His family members alleged that the civic volunteers killed Duari and threw his body in a water body. Following the incident, locals put up a blockade on the Durgapur Expressway. When police tried to clear the road, a violent mob started pelting stones at the cops and also vandalised a police van. A large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control.