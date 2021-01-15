Cops assaulted in Purulia

Kolkata: A few police personnel were assaulted at Jhalda in Purulia on Thursday morning.



It is alleged that a person identified as Kumud Ranjan Tiwari was constructing a house under a government scheme at Mesha village in Jhalda. A local resident identified as Purandar Mahato claimed that Tiwari is building the house on

his land.

Over the issue a dispute cropped up and 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed to stop any sort of construction until the matter settles.On Thursday morning police came to know that Tiwari resumed construction work on the disputed

land.

When a Sub Inspector and a few Constables went to the spot and stopped the construction work, they were assaulted. Police personnel somehow managed to inform Jhalda police station following which additional police force was sent to the spot.

But before that local people prevented Tiwari and his family members from assaulting the police personnel.

Later Tiwari and one of his family members were arrested on charges of assaulting on duty police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties.