Cops arrest one from Sealdah station, seize four gold chains

Kolkata: A person was nabbed by the police patrol team of Entally police station on Tuesday night from the parking lot of Sealdah railway station and four gold chains were recovered from him. He has been remanded to police custody till January 24.



According to police, on Tuesday at around 8:25 pm, a police team was patrolling outside Sealdah railway station. While proceeding along the station complex, police personnel noticed three persons waiting in a partially dark area in the parking lot of the station.

As their gestures seemed suspicious, police personnel decided to question them. When they were about to approach the trio, two of the suspects fled the spot. The other one also tried to evade police but one of the police personnel managed to intercept him.

During search, police found four gold chains from his pocket. During preliminary interrogation at the spot, the accused person identified as Amzad Hussain of Bidar in Karnataka failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Police suspect that the trio might have stolen the chains from somewhere in the city and were planning to sell them.

Hussain was later taken to Entally police station and a case was initiated against him on charges of habitually dealing in stolen property (413 IPC) and assisting in concealment of stolen property (414 IPC), following which he was arrested. He is being interrogated to trace the other two who have managed to flee.

Sources informed that the trio is suspected to have connection with a racket which operates in the city for a few days and leaves with the loot. They come back a few months later and start their operation again.

Police are also searching for complaints filed with mention of such gold chain, in the police stations across the city.