Cop suspended for snatching gold biscuits from bizman

KOLKATA: A police officer of Belghoria police station has been suspended for snatching away gold biscuits from a businessman.



The incident had taken place on March 9 when the businessman, identified as Biswajit Burman, was coming to Kolkata from Bongaon by train.

It had been alleged that at the Dum Dum railway station eight persons who introduced themselves as Customs officers compelled the businessman to deboard the train.

Later, they allegedly took away the gold biscuits weighing about 300 grams from Burman.

On March 11, Burman lodged a complaint at the Dum Dum GRP against the unknown accused, who had taken away his gold biscuits. During the probe, cops of Dum Dum GRP checked the surveillance camera footage of the spot and spotted the accused.

Later cops came to know that the accused persons are police personnel of Belghoria police station.

Senior officials of Barrackpore City Police said so far involvement of one Sub Inspector along with a few Constables and Civic volunteers was found.

A report has been sought from the Inspector in Charge of Belghoria police station regarding the matter.

Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Sealdah, Badana Varun Chandra Sekhar said: "They were suspected to be involved in the case. The case is further being investigated. Barrackpore City Police have been informed about the matter."