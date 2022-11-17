Cop suspended for insulting woman

KOLKATA: A Sub Inspector (SI) of Haridevpur police station was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, who came to the police station to seek help regarding a domestic violence matter. A departmental inquiry had been initiated against the accused SI Ainul Haque.



According to sources, recently a woman approached the Haridevpur police station to seek legal help from the cops about domestic violence. When she went to the police station, Haque was holding the responsibility of the duty officer. The SI reportedly noted down the woman's name, mobile number and address. On Monday, Haque went to the woman's residence without permission from his superior officers. It was alleged that there Haque passed lewd comments at her on the pretext of providing legal help. The woman protested and immediately called the Kolkata Police control room by dialing 100. Later she lodged a complaint against the SI at the Lalbazar. Based on the complaint lodged, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and the SI failed to justify his acts. Later, he was suspended.