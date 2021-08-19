Cop rides for 2 km to nab thief

KOLKATA: A traffic Sergeant chased a taxi for about two kilometers on Basanti Highway to nab a mobile phone snatcher on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Rathindranath Layak, Sergeant of Tiljala traffic guard was on duty near the Kolkata Leather Complex gate number 1. A woman got off a bus of route Shyambazar-Malancha route and told Layak that a man had snatched her mobile phone. When she raised an alarm, the accused jumped out of the bus and boarded an Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass bound taxi to escape.

Layak immediately informed the Tiljala traffic guard and his senior officers about the incident and was subsequently instructed to follow the taxi. Layak along with a civic volunteer, Suvendu Mondal, started moving along the Basanti Highway. Layak finally spotted the taxi near Bamanghata and intercepted it. The accused, Sheikh Manirul, was held and handed over to the Kolkata Leather Complex police station. The mobile was recovered.