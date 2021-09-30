Cop on bypoll duty falls off roof, dies

KOLKATA: A policeman deployed at Samsherganj for poll duty has died after falling down from the rooftop of a building, where cops were staying.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning while he was bathing on the roof of the building.According to sources, the deceased Constable Tarun Mondal was posted at the Darjeeling police line. Due to the by-poll, policemen from several areas of the state had been deployed in the three Assembly Constituencies.

Mondal was deployed at the Samsherganj for poll duty. He along with other police personnel came for the duty and were accommodated in a ceremonial hall of Dhuliyan Municipality.

He was rushed to Anupnagar primary health centre from where Mondal was shifted to Jangipur Sub Divisional Hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon. Though no foul play is suspected, a probe has been started.