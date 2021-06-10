Cop killed in road mishap on Maa flyover

kolkata: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of Howrah City Police was killed in a road accident on Tuesday night on Maa flyover near Park Circus seven point crossing.



The police officer Souvik Bose (53) of Sonarpur was found lying injured on the Maa flyover.

Around 8:30 pm, Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, spotted him. He immediately instructed his pilot car officer to take Bose to the hospital.

Promptly the officer of the pilot car rushed Bose to SSKM hospital with multiple injuries where he was declared brought dead. His identity was established later.

It is suspected that he was hit by a car running at a high speed. Later a case has been registered at the Beniapukur police station against unknown on charges of causing death by negligence.

The investigation of the case has been taken over by the Fatal Squad of Traffic Police (FSTP). Cops are scrutinizing the CCTV footage to identity the car.