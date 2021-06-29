Cop hurt in clash between 2 groups of miscreants

KOLKATA: A policeman sustained injuries while trying to stop a clash between two groups of miscreants in Ekbalpur late on Saturday night. Till Monday, five accused were arrested. Several others are still evading arrest.



According to police, at around 2 am, two groups of miscreants led by Zahid Hossial, alias Idly Vicky, alias Itly Vicky, and Imran assembled near 90, Dr Sudhir Basu Road in Ekbalpur. Both the groups are known to be rivals.

On Saturday night, miscreants from both the groups got involved in a clash after an altercation. It had been alleged that the miscreants were pelting brickbats and stones at each other.

Cops from Ekbalpur police station rushed to the spot. The miscreants started pelting stones at them too. It had been alleged that Hossain started firing indiscriminately in order to flee. The policemen were also assaulted by the miscreants.

A constable of Ekbalpur police station, Sanjay Panda, was injured.

He was rushed to a private hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment.

Later, a large contingent of police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police had arrested a miscreant Sonu from the spot and also found a loaded cartridge and an empty cartridge of a 7 mm pistol.

After registering a case against the miscreants, a massive manhunt was initiated to nab the miscreants. The Anti Rowdy Squad of the Kolkata Police is conducting raids in the city to nab the other accused.