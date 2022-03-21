Cop foils student's suicide attempt

kolkata: A school student was saved by the police just before he was about to jump from the Vidyasagar setu on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, the school student had withdrawn Rs 10,000 from his father's bank account to play online games using his smartphone.

But while playing, the student lost the money and got scared. The student, a resident of Tollygunge went to the Vidyasagar setu to jump into the river Hooghly. But before he could jump, a policeman spotted him from a distance and informed the traffic cops.

In a separate incident, an elderly person died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Ranikuthi area on Sunday morning. Around 8:30 am, Ranendra Mohan Banerjee (74) of Garia was driving his car along the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose road. The car lost control and hit a guard rail. Banerjee was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.