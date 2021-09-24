Cop ends life inside barrack of Techno City Police Stn

kolkata: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bidhannagar City Police has committed suicide inside the barrack of Techno City police station on Thursday morning.



According to police, SI Dibyendu Manik (37) was posted at the Techno City police station. He was a SI of 2015 batch. Sources informed that though Manik joined the police service as a Constable, but he was promoted to the SI rank after passing in a departmental examination. On Wednesday night while preparing duty roster, Manik was given the morning patrolling duty. After the scheduled time to start the patrolling was over, other policemen of his team went to the barrack in order to call Manik around 10:30 am.

Despite they knocked on the door several times, no response from Manik was received. Later, the door was broken by the policemen and they found Manik hanging from the ceiling fan. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Manik was suffering from depression due to some family related issues. Police registered an unnatural death case.