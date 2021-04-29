Cop dies of Covid, so far 209 personnel positive

KOLKATA: An Inspector of Kolkata Police on Wednesday died of Covid. The Inspector, identified as Debojyoti Konar, was posted at the Reserve Force of the city police. So far, about 209 Kolkata Police personnel have been infected with Covid during the second wave. Among them, 54 persons have been cured and two died.

According to senior officials, Konar was admitted to a nursing home in Behala after he complained of respiratory distress on April 20. After three days, his family members took him to his home at Durgapur as Konar had no problem. But, he started experiencing breathlessness again and was admitted to Durgapur Steel Plant hospital.

After two days, he was found to be Covid positive and was shifted to a private hospital earmarked as Covid hospital in Durgapur. Later, he died at the hospital. Meanwhile, on Monday a clerk of the Kolkata Police's Special Branch also died of Covid. Police personnel have already been asked by the senior Kolkata Police officials to take precautions. Traffic cops have been asked to be cautious while intercepting vehicles and prosecuting the drivers. All the cops have been instructed to maintain Covid protocols.