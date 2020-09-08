Cop commits suicide

Kolkata: A 45-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, posted at Beniapukur police station, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at his residential quarter in Kolkata Police Abasan at Salt Lake's HC block on Sunday night. Police said the victim Nayantara Mondal was staying alone at Salt Lake's residential quarter as his wife and son were at their native place at Bolpur in Birbhum. Preliminary investigation revealed that his mobile phone was switched off since 12.30 p.m. on Sunday. His wife failing to contact him over phone contacted some neighbours, who broke open the door that was locked from inside to find Mondal hanging from the ceiling. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The police are probing into all possibilities behind the incident, but the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.