Cop & civic volunteer sent to 3-day police custody for molestation

KOLKATA: The assistant sub inspector (ASI) and the civic volunteer of Bidhannagar Traffic Police, who were accused of molesting a woman at night, had been remanded to three days police custody on Friday.



ASI Sandip Kumar Pal and civic volunteer Abhishek Malakar will be taken to the crime spot for reconstruction of the incident.

According to sources, Pal and Malakar were identified by the complainant at the Dum Dum correctional home during Test Identification (TI) parade two days ago.

Also the confidential statement of the woman under section 164 of the CrPC was also recorded in front of a judicial magistrate.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Bidhnanagar on Friday again reprimanded for their acts on December 10 night when the woman sought help from them.

Police on Friday informed the court that they need to reconstruct the crime scene and thus the duo need to be in their custody.

Later, the prayer by the police was granted.

It may be mentioned that the 24-year-old woman arrived at Karunamoyee bus terminus in Salt Lake from Asansol on December 10 night around 11:30 pm.

Though her co-passengers were able to book cabs, the woman failed to book one.

She failed to book a cab for over an hour.

Around 1 am, she spotted two policemen riding a motorcycle at the Karunamoyee crossing.

When the woman requested them to help her, the policemen asked her to sit on the motorcycle.

The woman was asked to sit in the middle. It had been alleged that while the motorcycle was moving towards Ultadanga, she was molested.