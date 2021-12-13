Cop & civic volunteer held for molestation

kolkata: An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a civic volunteer of Bidhannagar Traffic Police were arrested on Sunday afternoon for allegedly molesting a woman late on Friday night.

The ASI, Sandip Kumar Pal, was suspended. The civic volunteer Abhishek Malakar was demobilised.

The 24-year-old woman arrived at Karunamoyee bus terminus in Salt Lake from Asansol on Friday night around 11:30 pm.

Though her co-passengers were able to book cabs, the woman failed to book one. She failed to book a cab for over an hour.

Around 1 am, she spotted two policemen riding a motorcycle at the Karunamoyee crossing. When the woman requested to help, the policemen asked her to sit on the motorcycle. The woman was asked to sit in the middle. It had been alleged that while the motorcycle was moving towards Ultadanga, she was molested.