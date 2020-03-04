Coop dept to set up 20 storage godowns worth Rs 208 crore

Kolkata: The State Cooperation department has decided to construct 20 storage godowns each having a capacity of 10,000 MT, for which it has to bear an approximate cost of Rs 208.87 crore.



Construction of three storage godowns having a total capacity of 3,750 MR has recently been completed during the current financial year under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). In addition to that, 55 rural godowns with a total capacity of 5,500 MT have come up at different co-operatives at an approximate cost of Rs 9.63 crore.

The department has also taken up the work for constructing another 83 rural godowns having a capacity of 8,300 MT at an estimated cost of Rs 14.53 crore in the state. The godowns have been constructed to store and hoard crops.

Adequate necessary infrastructure has been put in place at all the godowns to maintain the quality of the crops which are stored there.

The Cooperation department has also provided crop loans to the tune of Rs 2,639.96 crore among 9,64,187 farmers up to November last year. Loans to the tune of Rs 704.84 crore has also been given to 1,05,762 Self-Help Groups during the current financial year.

The primary objective behind the disbursement of loans is to help the members of various Self-Help Groups earn their livelihood.

A loan of Rs 180 crore has already been provided to 1 lakh members of various Self-Help Groups under the 'Income Enhancement Initiative' for poultry farming and goat rearing. Initiative has also been taken to set up Customer Service Points (CSP) in 2,631 places with an aim to provide financial services to the rural populace.

The department has also been setting customer hiring centres throughout the state to provide assistance to the beneficiaries. Around 340 co-operative societies have been assisted with Rs 102.99 crore.