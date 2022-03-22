Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman asks officials to cut down unnecessary expenses

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindranath Ghosh has instructed the senior officials of the municipality to cut the excess expenses after scrutinising the



Budget. It was found that Rs 40 lakh extra has been spent on fuel for a year. After the enquiry, Ghosh has instructed his officials to cut extra expenses to avoid unnecessary expenditure.

Senior officials of the Municipality said allegations of misappropriation of funds have also been raised and an internal

inquiry is already in process. As a result, it was directed to every official to cut extra expenses. The internal audit report has been updated on the municipality website and the auditor has mentioned that after verifying all the records some discrepancies have been found in the audit report.

Controversy cropped up after the report was submitted to the

Municipality Chairman. Sources in the Cooch Behar Municipality said that a section of officers inside the municipality has been involved in the alleged misappropriation of funds and investigation is under way. It may be mentioned that Ghosh has been instrumental for the upgradation of the services available in the municipality.