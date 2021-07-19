Cooch Behar: Miscreants open fire at house of TMC dist prez

Kolkata: A few armed miscreants allegedly fired after barging into the residence of Partha Pratim Roy, Trinamool Congress's (TMC) district president of Cooch Behar on Sunday afternoon.



Roy's parents live at his ancestral house at Jiranpur under Natabari assembly constituency where the attack took place.

Roy was not present during the incident as he resides with his family at the Golbagan area. "My father called me up immediately after the incident. He told me that 5-6 miscreants barged inside our ancestral residence and open fire some rounds of bullets," he said. "They fled away in a Maruti car and none was injured in the incident," added Roy.

A written complaint has been lodged at the local police station. Trinamool Congress's district president of Cooch Behar has already spoken with the top brass of the police administration in the district.

"I am completely in the dark about who were the persons involved in the attack," added the Trinamool Congress leader.