Cooch Behar: District gets honour for sustained efforts to make it free of open defecation

Kolkata: Cooch Behar has been awarded as one of the best districts for making sustained efforts to end open defecation there. The district has bagged the award given by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under Jal Shakti Ministry through video conference on World Toilet Day on Thursday.



According to a senior official, Cooch Behar is one of the 20 districts in the country that has received the award for best implementation of the project.

All 23 districts in Bengal have become open defecation free due to the constant effort by the Mamata Banerjee government under the project Mission Nirmal Bangla.

In January last year, Bankura was ranked first among 412 districts from 25 states in the open defecation free contest in the country by the Centre.

Mission Nirmal Bangla was introduced much before the announcement of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the

Centre. The state Panchayat and Rural Development department undertook special drives in this regard. Nadia become the first open defecation free district in the country.