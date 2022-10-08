Convocation: About 1K get CA certificates

KOLKATA: At least 1000 newly qualified Chartered Accountants received certificates during the convocation ceremony organised by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at Kalamandir Auditorium on Thursday.



The ICAI had organised the convocation ceremony in 14 centres, including New Delhi, Ludhiana and Kanpur amongst others. The inaugural session commenced in the presence of Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

Also a member of ICAI, Goyal congratulated the newly qualified lot of CAs and called them the "ambassadors to this (Chartered Accountant) noble profession." Talking about the forthcoming World Congress of Accounting being organised at Mumbai on the theme "Building Trust Enabling Sustainability," he conveyed the message that CAs have a significant role to play both in sustainability and in social activities in order to make the world a better place to live in.

Meanwhile, Dr Debashis Mitra stated the contributions made by CAs towards nation building while mentioning the widespread presence of the institute in terms of 166 branches across India.