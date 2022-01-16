Contractual worker dies after a tractor turns turtle in Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A contractual staff at Calcutta airport died after a tractor overturned on him causing severe injuries on his head. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

The victim, Sanjit Roy (32) used to work as a utility agent ramp driver. The incident took place in between hanger number 18 and 20. It was assumed that the victim tried to hurriedly remove the tractor from the place as an aeroplane was moving close to the hanger. As he tried to move the tractor it overturned and fell on him.

The incident had triggered tension inside the Calcutta airport. The incident had however no impact on the flight operation in the airport. He had received severe injuries on his head.