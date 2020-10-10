Contract killers were hired through arms dealer who had inter-state connections

Kolkata: The officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have come to know that the contract killers who were hired by Md Khurram to kill Titagarh's BJP leader Manish Shukla, were contacted through Subodh Yadav.



According to sources, Yadav had previous enmity with Shukla and thus Khurram added him in his team. Yadav earlier used to deal with illegal arms and had connections with several contract killers of Bihar and Jharkhand. Khurram used his connections to hire contract killers.

After engaging a few contract killers, Khurram gave Yadav the money. On Sunday, Yadav was also present at

the murder spot and had witnessed the whole operation from a distance. After shooting down Shukla, he fled with

the contract killers and arranged shelters for them. Later,

the contract killers were reportedly helped to flee from the state.

However, the CID officials are still interrogating those who have been detained.

Meanwhile, on Thursday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court seeking handover of the Shukla murder case to the CBI. However, the petition is yet to be heard by the High Court.