Continue selection process, don't hire: HC on TET

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) not to give appointment letters to Upper primary TET candidates without its permission. However, the Commission can continue the interview process for recruitment of teachers.



A Division Bench, comprising Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Aniruddha Roy, during the hearing directed that panels can also be made. But, the appointment letter cannot be handed over to the selected teachers without the permission of the Calcutta High Court.

A detailed database of selected candidates of the interview should be created. In addition, those who are upset that they were not selected for the interview have also been directed to compile a written test break-up number. The judges will allow the appointment of teachers only after examining it thoroughly.

A case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging discrepancies in the interview list of the upper primary published on July 8.

The Commission on Monday kicked off the interview process for recruitment of teachers in upper primary at Bidhannagar Municipal School.