Contest on upkeep of traffic equipment to be held every month

kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to start a competition among the 25 traffic guards in the city on the basis of maintenance of traffic equipment.



According to sources, often traffic equipment like guardrails are found broken or damaged. Also the reflective tapes pasted on it are found to be torn or damaged. This apart, traffic signal lights are not visible due to tree branches obstructing it or traffic signage boards are not clearly visible for many reasons. Spring posts that were installed to differentiate lanes and to block a certain spot often found damaged.

To maintain these traffic equipment as well as the CCTV cameras all the traffic guards have been asked to rectify the problems and replace the damaged equipment. Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic said that in this way the traffic equipment can be maintained easily. He said: "We have asked the guards to maintain the traffic equipment. It is a continuous process and one traffic guard will be selected every month on the basis of a few points. Their efforts will be acknowledged."

For the competition a report will be submitted by the concerned police officer who will be given the responsibility to inspect the conditions of the traffic equipment. The report will be submitted at the Assistant Commissioner of Police, traffic of the concerned zone which will be forwarded to Lalbazar subsequently. The report will be checked by the jury board and the name of the traffic guard for the month will be announced.