Contempt of court issued against Chief Secy & 2 others

KOLAKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday has issued notice for contempt of court to state Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi, state Finance Secretary Manoj Pant and state Transport Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.



Justice Arindam Mukhopadhyay issued notice on a petition seeking a pension scheme for retired employees of the South Bengal State Transport Corporation.

While a retired employee last year filed a petition seeking introduction of the pension scheme in 2021, Justice Mukhopadhyay accepted the demand and directed the Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Transport Secretary to introduce it. Justice Mukhopadhyay also directed three bureaucrats to be personally present on May 20.