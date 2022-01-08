Containment zones under KMC rise to 50 with several new inclusions

Kolkata: The containment zones under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have gone up to 50 with several new addresses being added to the list. All the inclusions are flats and complexes with most of them located in South Kolkata.

KMC has also decided to keep the birth and death registration wing closed for an indefinite period with effect from Monday with a number of employees in the section testing positive.

Several flats in three locations in the New Alipore area, including the Mani Angan, have come under containment in the new list. Three flats located at 5th floor of 50 B, Gariahat Road, Block 9A and 9B of the apartment located at 48/3, Gariahat Road (South) have come under containment. As many as six flats at Ganga Jamuna Building in 28, Shakespeare Sarani have also been included in the list.

In East Kolkata – the sole apartment that has made it to the new list are several towers of Merlin Warden Lake View located at 104, Bidhannagar Road under Maniktala police station area. Some prominent addresses that have come out of containment are four addresses of Ballygunge Park Road as well as two standalone houses at 3, 5A Mayfair Road. The complex at E 28, Samillani Park and the flat at 23 A, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue have also come out of containment.

The number of containment zones doubled on Wednesday with 48 such zones up from 25 on Monday, when the first time such zones were notified by the KMC. "There is not a single slum area that has made it to the containment zone list. The new additions have been in the form of apartments, flats and standalone buildings," a senior official of KMC said.