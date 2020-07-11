Containment zones reach 437; KMC, police hit streets to provide essentials

Kolkata: Containment zones in the state went up to 437 on Friday with three new ones being identified in Kolkata.



On Thursday, there were 434 containment zones in the state. The areas that were identified as containment zones on Friday are 37A and B Garcha Road at Gariahat, 13 Bakul Bagan Row at Bhowanipore, 28A and 299 Ramakrishna Samadhi Road at Kankurgachi and 156C Manicktala Main Road. Interestingly, all apart from 13 Bakul Bagan Row are residential apartments.

There are even areas in Kolkata that went out of containment zones, including Arif Road, Satyam Tower and an apartment on Raja Ram Mohan Sarani.

Meanwhile, to aid the residents of the 25 containment zones and see to it that they do not face difficulty in procuring essentials and medicines, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Friday visited a number of locations in the city in North and East Kolkata to examine the restrictions imposed in these zones.

Sharma monitored containment measures at Adhar Chandra Das Lane slum at Telengabagan in Ultadanga, Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road in Beliaghata and three addresses at Balaram Dey Street in Girish Park in North Kolkata. "We have made wearing of masks in the city mandatory. Our officials are there to ensure that there is hardly any ingress or egress in the containment zones except under emergency circumstances," said a senior police official.

Containment measures were strongly adhered to in South Kolkata also. "Around eight families required vegetables and milk in Chakraberia which comes under the containment zone. We delivered their

requisite at the doorstep with

the help of police. A medicine shop inside the containment area has been kept open

and they have been asked to deliver at the doorstep," said Ashim Basu, coordinator of ward 70.

He has created a WhatsApp group linking the local police station's OC and himself with all the residents of the two containment addresses in his ward — the complex at 19A, Sarat Bose Road and Chakraberia Road (49B, 36A, 44/8/1B, and 12A). The other Bhowanipore address in containment zone is 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road under ward 90.

Multiple premises of Bhuban Mohan Roy Road that includes a slum is in containment. "We have conducted 90 swab tests

in the area on Friday," said Sudip Polley, coordinator of ward 123.