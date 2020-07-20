Containment zones in South Dinajpur increased to 41

BALURGHAT: With aim to restrict the spread of deadly Coronavirus and to protect the residents from community infection, South Dinajpur district administration has declared broad-based containment zones in a revised way. The concerned district administration has issued a notification regarding the matter, saying that containment zones now goes up to 41 from 37.



As per direction, parts of the three municipalities namely Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur have been declared as broad-based containment zones. Apart from this, seven containment zones have been announced from Kumarganj and Tapan blocks, six from Gangarampur block, five each from Balurghat, Harirampur and Kushmandi blocks, two from Banshihari block and one from Hili block.

The law-enforcers are being directed to control the movement of the public in and around the areas of the containment zones. Barricades have been put in place after seeing people in the vicinity are not staying inside.

It may be mentioned that COVID-19 cases continued to pile up across South Dinajpur which witnessed another spike of 112 fresh cases on Sunday taking the district's total case tally to 784. 335 people were cured and discharged till date. 268 patients have been sent to home isolation and three critical patients are being treated at Novel Corona Hospital in Balurghat. A press release by the district health department on Sunday has confirmed about 449 active cases in the

district.

Balurghat inhabitants are now being panic-stricken as 45 civic residents have been tested positive on Sunday while the total number of cases from the civic areas reached 173 already.