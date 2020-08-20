Containment zones in Kolkata reduced to 20 from 29

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata have dropped from 29 to 20 with all the five areas in Baghajatin-Patuli on EM Bypass shedding off the tag. About 14 addresses at different locations in the city have come out of containment while five new areas, including two in Barisha, Behala under ward 124 and two including a Chetla slum have made it to the new list.



All the five areas in ward 101 — 4, Green Park to 5, Green Park (G Block), G 140 to G 137 Baghajatin (G Block), G 49 to G 137, Baghajatin (G Block), 54/1 Phoolbagan Road to 40 Phoolbagan Road (Baghajatin) and 5, Ashutoshpally to 31, Ashutoshpally and 12 A Ashutosh Pally to 31 Ashutoshpally have shed their containment tag. Ward 101 in Baghajatin-Patuli had witnessed 274 positive cases from the month of July till the first week of August.

There has also been a drop in the containment areas in Ballygunge but three addresses at the posh Rowland Road and two at Queen's Park still feature in the list. The complex at 29B, Hazra Road (Gouria Math) , 4A, Rainey Park and 24 Ballygunge Circular Road have also shed the containment tag. Multiple premises at 4A, Chapel Road in Hastings have also been freed of containment. A flat at 86 & 87 Suren Sarkar Road in Beliaghata and another at P 69 CIT Road SCH VI M in Phoolbagan, both located under Borough III of KMC, have also come out of containment.

Two addresses under ward 74 in Alipore area – multiple premises at New Road (24A, 30 & 5E) and a flat at 12, Santosh Roy Road have come out of containment.

The new addresses to figure in the containment list are multiple premises located at 17/6A to 82/11 Sister Nibedita Sarani and at Borobagan area both at Barisha, Behala, a mixed area at 1, Sabji Bagan Lane in Chetla, a slum at Chetla Road (13B &C) and multiple premises at Jugal Kishore Das Lane (premises no. 13 to 22/2) at Amherst Street.