Containment zones in Kolkata go up to 37

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in the city has risen up to 37 with some new areas under Kolkata Port, east, south and Behala making it to the list.



Areas in Kankurgachi, Beliaghata, Phoolbagan that had its Covid graph sliding down has again made it to the containment list. Addresses

at Kasba Swinhoe Lane, Motilal Nehru Road (119A and

123 A) near Deshapriya Park, Maharani Indira Devi Road (Pallysree More to Khejur Bagan) in Behala Parnasree have dropped out of the containment list.

The new entrants in the containment zones are multiple premises at 1, Taratala Road (Next to Ramnagar CISF Barrack) ,multiple premises at Dent Mission Road (17A and 35) in Kidderpore, 31 Santosh Roy Road and surrounding slum at Behala Sakherbazar, an apartment at 70, Kasari Para Road in Bhowanipore, complex at 74, Narkeldanga Main Road in Kadapara market area, entire Burwari Tala Road at Beliaghata Rashmoni Bazar, apartment at 86 & 87 Suren Sarkar Road in Phoolbagan under ward 33, complex at 20B. Rowland Road in Ballygunge, Block –D 12 and E7, Purbasha Housing complex at 160 MM Road in Kankurgachi .

The containment list is however dominated by eight areas under ward 101 that includes Patuli and its adjacent areas near EM Bypass . Multiple premises of 1/64 to 1/25 Baisnabghata Patuli Township, 46/2 to 45/B Baghajatin Place, 207 to 209/1 Talpukur & 63 E Block to 78 E Block in Baghajatin, market complex Talpukur Street Bazar on Baghajatin Station Road from Baghajatin Rail Station Counter, B/37 to B15/B and D/182to D/173 Baishnabghata Patuli, the apartment complex from 1/25 to 1/125 Baishnabghata Patuli township .

There are more than 150 active Corona cases in Patuli and its adjacent areas. More than 12 people have died of Covid in this area as per local sources.

Samrat Guest House to S.B Tower (2/46 Mukundapur) and slum at Dinesh Nagar (15A,9, 19A and 44) have been recently added to the containment zone list.