Containment zones in Kolkata dip to 7

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata witnesses another significant dip with only seven addresses featuring in the latest list that was released by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday evening.



The entire Ballygunge area that had five posh complexes including apartments, a week back has completely shed off its containment tags. Moreover, no new address has figured in the latest containment list.

Two addresses – complexes situated at 5, Queens Park and 6, Queens Park in Ballygunge was freed from its containment tag. Three addresses a complex at 14, Rowland Road and another at 2, Rowland Road and a flat at 14A Rowland Road in Ballygunge and also the mixed area at 1/17 to 1/30A Jahura Bazar Lane at Kasba were out of containment on August 25, when the previous containment list was released by KMC.

The mixed area at 3, Beliaghata Main Road under Borough III and part of 1, Sabjibagan Lane in Chetla have also come out of containment, according to the latest list.

Only two addresses under Borough III, a mixed complex at entire Burwali Tala Road in Beliaghata and a complex at 71/3 Canal Circular Road (Prosad Exotica) at Ultadanga are still in the containment zone.

Borough III has been a major worry for the civic body for the last two months as several COVID positive cases were detected particularly from at areas like Phoolbagan, Beliaghata, Ultadanga, Manicktala and Kankurgachi.

The other addresses still in the containment list are multiple premises located at 17/6A to 82/11 Sister Nibedita Sarani and at Borobagan area both at Barisha, Behala, multiple premises at Jugal Kishore Das Lane (premises no 13 to 22/2) at

Amherst Street and a mixed area at Mansatala Lane in Kidderpore. Two slum areas In Chetla — 1, Sabji Bagan Lane and Chetla Road (13B &C) have been clubbed as a single containment area.