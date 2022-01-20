Containment zones in Kolkata dip to 29 from 33; Borough X still remains a hotspot

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata have further dropped to 29 from 33 with Borough X alone having a dozen such zones which is still a concern for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).



Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh who also heads the Health department of KMC will hold a meeting at Borough X office at Prince Anwar Shah Road on Thursday to chalk out measures on curbing cases at the Borough. Borough chairman Jui Biswas and other senior officials of KMC's Health department will be present at the meeting.

As many as 16 addresses in Block O, 11 in Block B, 22 in Block G in New Alipore area has come under containment along with 17C Kalibari Lane in Jadavpur and 5/58 Netaji Nagar (2nd floor) 11 /A, &11/B Selimpur Bye Lane, 330 Jodhpur Park, 463 Lake Gardens, 1/260 Jodhpur Park, C50/1, Lake Gardens, 7B North Road and A /81 Lake Gardens all located under Lake Police station area is continuing to be in the containment zone for the past one week.

Four areas that have shed the containment tag are eight flats of Diamond City West spanning across three towers at Behala Sarsuna and BNR Unit 17, located under West Port police station area.

The number of KMC health workers who were affected with Covid had gone up to 340 but presently only 18 are affected in a relief to the civic body.

Ghosh informed that 48639 persons have received booster dose while the number of students in the age group 15-18 who have received jabs are 88245.

The number of containment zones in Borough III are 5, two each in Borough VI, VII, VIII and IX. Borough XVI has 5 containment zones all within Genexx Valley in Joka while borough XIV has three Containment zones.