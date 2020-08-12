Containment zones in Kolkata come down to 23

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata has witnessed a significant dip from 39 to 23 with some areas in Baghajatin- Patuli on EM Bypass and Kankurgachi– Beliaghata- Phoolbagan under Borough III of Kolkata Municipal Corporation shrugging off its containment tag.



Presently only five of the areas in ward 101 like 4, Green Park to 5, Green Park (G Block), G 140 to G 137 Baghajatin (G Block) , G 49 to G 137, Baghajatin (G Block). 54/1 Phoolbagan Road to 40 Phoolbagan Road (Baghajatin) and 5, Ashutoshpally to 31, Ashutoshpally and 12 A Ashutosh Pally to 31 Ashutoshpally are in containment.

While eight areas like multiple premises of 1/64 to 1/25 Baisnabghata Patuli Township, 46/2 to 45/B Baghajatin Place, 207 to 209/1 Talpukur & 63 E Block to 78 E Block in Baghajatin, market complex Talpukur Street Bazar on Baghajatin Station Road from Baghajatin Rail Station Counter, B/37 to B15/B and D/182to D/173 Baishnabghata Patuli, the apartment complex from 1/25 to 1/125 Baishnabghata Patuli

township have come out of containment.

A portion of Dinesh Nagar slum under ward 10in Mukundapur has also been freed of containment.

In case of Borough 3, the containment areas are eight with six addresses shedding its containment tag that includes three flats at 64/11 B in Subhas Sarovar area, another flat 32A/41-42 in railway co operative area in Beliagahata, 74, Narkeldanga Main Road complex near Kadapara market in Phoolbagan , Upendra Chandra Banerjee Road slum at Phoolbagan, flat at P13, CIT Road and 86 & 87 Suren Sarkar Road in Phoolbagan under ward 33.

In the last list of containment zones released on August 7 there were 14 addresses under Borough 3 which were among containment zones. There were 13 containment zones in Borough XII comprising Baishnabghata Patuli area under ward 101 of KMC.

A flat at 70, Kasari Para Road in Bhowanipore has also shed of its containment tag.

Three new addresses that have made into the list are Rahim Ostagar Road from 1 to 78 , Burdwan Road (Premises No 6 and 14/2) at Alipore and 36/ B Panditiya Road (Block 6, 4th Floor) near Jodhpur Park under ward 93.