Containment zones in Kol go up from 23 to 29

Kolkata: Containment zones in Kolkata have gone up from 23 to 29 with six areas in Ballygunge including apartments and complexes dominating the new list. Interestingly, the new addresses are located in the posh Queen's Park, Rowland Road and Ballygunge Circular Road all under Ward 69 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The other four areas that have come under containment are Jahura Bazar Lane (1/17 to 1/30 A) in Kasba in Ward 91, a complex located at 71/3 Canal Circular Road in Ultadanga, a slum at 98 B, Suren Sarkar Road in Beliaghata and a flat at 49B, Baroda Avenue at Baishnabghata Patuli area under Ward 110 of the KMC.



The addresses that are being contained are complexes located at 14 Rowland Road and 2, Rowland Road, a flat at 14 A Rowland Road, two complexes located at 5, Queens Park and 6 Queens Park respectively and another complex at 24 A, Ballygunge Circular Road. All these areas have reported multiple number of positive cases in the last few days. Two addresses — a flat at 27, Kankurgachi 2nd Lane and the complex located at D 12 & E7 Purbasha Housing Estate in Maniktala both located under Borough III of the KMC have shunned its containment tag. 31, Santosh Roy Road and its adjoining slum at Behala Sakherbazar have also come out of containment. Another complex at 28 B, Rowland Road has also figured out of the list.

Five areas in Ward 101 of KMC like 4, Green Park to 5, Green Park (G Block), G 140 to G 137 Baghajatin (G Block), G 49 to G 137, Baghajatin (G Block); 54/1 Phoolbagan Road to 40 Phoolbagan Road (Baghajatin) and 5, Ashutoshpally to 31, Ashutoshpally and 12 A Ashutoshpally to 31 Ashutoshpally are still in containment. Eight areas under Borough 3 comprising mainly complexes and apartments at Beliaghata, Kankurgachi and Phoolbagan are still under containment.