Containment zones in KMC area climb to 44 from 29

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in Kolkata has gone up from 29 to 44. Several apartments in south Kolkata and its adjacent added areas in the city witnessed a spurt in Covid cases. The rise in positive cases has led the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to open up a control room in the health wing of the civic body. Senior officials of the Health department of KMC will be available at the control room number 033-22861238 to cater to Covid-related queries from common people .



Member Mayor in Council (Health) Atin Ghosh said that the control room will start functioning from Saturday.

The civic body will also start sending SMS to the COVID affected persons on the various facilities like safe home etc that are available with the KMC for the service of these affected persons. The message will also have the mobile number of Chief Municipal Health Officer and Deputy Chief Municipal Health Officer and also the contact person for seeking admission to the safe homes.

The containment list of KMC is dominated by Borough XII and Borough X with 11 and 10 addresses featuring in the containment list.

The areas under Borough X which have newly come under containment are—11 /A, &11/B Selimpur Bye Lane, 330 Jodhpur Park, 463 Lake Gardens, 1/260 Jodhpur Park, C50/1, Lake Gardens, 78 North Road and A /81 Lake Gardens all located under Lake Police station area.

In case of Borough XII- Ganguly Bagan Eats Road (66, 45/2), seven flats all located in E Block at Baghajatin, 12 addresses at Central Park in Jadavpur, 14 addresses at Chittarnajan Colony in Jadavpur, six locations at Kayastha Para in Garfa, two flats at Tower 7 and a flat at Tower 4 in Ruchira Apartment in Garfa, two standalone houses at Rajdanga Nabapally in Kasba, multiple locations at Madurdaha under Anandapur police station, several towers at the posh Urbana apartment in Anandapur, seven flats at Avidipta in East Jadavpur, and block 2/3C at Eden Exotica in East Jadavpur have come under containment.

Three flats in Tower 28, four in Tower 31, four in tower 33 and five in Tower 34 of Genexx Valley in Joka (37, Diamond Harbour Road) have come under containment. A single unit at 25-A, Shyamananda Road in Bhowanipore is another new entrant in the containment list.

Jajodiya Mansion located at 5, Bentick Street, multiple flats of Akta Oleander at Radhanath Chowdhury Lane under Shakespeare Sarani police station area, two flats at 19 Convent Road in Entally, standalone building at 6A, Middleton Street, 1A Chapel Road in Hastings, 47 Christopher Road in Tangra, ten addresses at Ramkrishna Naskar Lane in Beliaghata and P 21, CIT Road in Entally have also figured in the new containment list.

Eight flats located in Tower 6 and 3 of Diamond City West in Sarsuna, Behala, multiple flats Prasad Exotica on Canal Circular Road in Phoolbagan continue to remain in containment.