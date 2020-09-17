Containment zones in Howrah dip to 60

Kolkata: Containment zones in Howrah have come down to 60 that was earlier 74. The containment zones include only five in the jurisdiction under the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC).



The five areas under HMC those are still containment zones include Dayaram Naskar Lane at Malipanchghara in ward number 1, Koibartya Para Lane at Malipanchghara in ward number 6, Guitendal Lane at central Howrah in ward number 17, Telkolghat Road at central Howrah in ward 29 and Lower Andul Road at Sankrail in ward 45.

The remaining of the containment zones are in the rural parts of the district mainly in blocks including Panchla, Sankrail, Domjur, Shyampur I and II, Amta I, Bagnan I, Uluberia I and II. There is one containment zone under the jurisdiction of Uluberia Municipality and it is near Kalibari area.

The Covid situation in Howrah has improved with a series of steps taken by the district authorities.

Both the district administration and HMC authorities are also taking all sets of moves to tackle the situation when vector-borne diseases mainly dengue is also a cause of concern.

Since empty tea-cups, used tyres and garbage serve as potential breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. Steps have been taken to ensure regular drive to clean garbage and to carry out an intense campaign to make people aware of the dos and donts to check the spread of dengue.

People have also been asked to clean the containers where water is kept at least once in a week and clean the flower vases and flower pots.

They should also ensure that overhead tanks and underground reservoirs are properly covered.