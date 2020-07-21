Containment zones in city goes up to 32

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in the city has gone up to 32 with nine new zones figuring in the new list and a slum at Bakulbagan in Bhowanipore getting freed from its containment tag.



A slum at 50 Chaulpatty Road in Beliaghata, Manikala apartment at 156 C Maniktala Main Road, standalone houses and complexes at

Motilal Basak Lane in Kankurgachi, entire Raja Gopi Mohan street at Maniktala, residences

at 75C & 77 Kailash Bose Street

in Beadon Street, a garment departmental store at Rammohun Mallick Garden Lane in Phoolbagan,

premises at 37A & 37 B

Garcha Road in Ballygunge, an apartment at Chetla Road, a slum at Rajpur D Block in Santoshpur and Maharani Indira Devi Road (from

Pallysree junction to Khejurbagan) bordering ward 131 and 129 near Parnasree Behala have been added in the containment

zone.

The addresses where we find that no positive case is reported for a period of 14 days get freed from containment tag.

Interestingly it has been found that in the latest containment list prepared jointly by KMC and Kolkata Police only three slums in the city figure

out.

Among the people who have tested COVID positive in KMC area, from June 28 till July 16, 1,400 persons live in apartments or standalone buildings and only 174 in slums.

The state government has already announced strict lockdown across the state in all the containment zones including Kolkata.

No ingress and egress is allowed in these containment zones and all necessary items are being delivered at door step jointly by the police and the civic body.