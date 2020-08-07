Containment zones in city go up to 40

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in the city went up from 37 to 40, with eleven new pockets predominantly in south Kolkata and Baghajatin- Patuli area in EM Bypass making it to the list. I3 areas under ward 101 of KMC that includes Baghajatin- Patuli and its adjacent areas featuring in the new list. However, some areas have been droped from the new list too.



The five new areas in ward 101 Baghajatin that have featured in the new list are 4, Green Park to 5, Green Park (G Block), G 140 to G 137 Baghajatin (G Block) , G 49 to G 137, Baghajatin (G Block). 54/1 Phoolbagan Road to 40 Phoolbagan Road (Baghajatin) and 5, Ashutoshpally to 31, Ashutoshpally and 12 A Ashutosh Pally to 31 Ashutoshpally. "Ward 101 has been divided into six areas and accordingly we are preparing a study report identifying the areas where the Covid positive cases are recurring. This will help us in taking proper measures to control the spread," said Bappadiyta Dasgupta, Coordinator of ward 101. In the month of July and August ( till date), ward 101 has seen 274 positive cases. "We have completely sealed the Talpukur Bazar where we found it difficult to maintain physical distancing norms," he added.

Some posh apartments in south Kolkata like Rameswara Apartment at 10/4A, Elgin Road, Fort Oasis Tower II at 37, Panditiya Road near Gariahat , complex at Burdwan Road (premises no 2C) in Alipore and Samrat Guest House to S.B Tower (2/46 Mukundapur) on EM Bypass have shed off its containment tag.

Interestingly, the Govindapur slum (1 to 62 Govindapur Road) beside the rail tracks adjacent to Rabindra Sarobar lake has shed off its containment tag. It was in the third week of July when 25 people in the slum had tested positive . The KMC with proper micro-planning and coordinated containment measures managed to prevent further spread even in such a congested slum.

The other new areas that have been included in containment zone are 29B, Hazra Road (Gourio Math),4A, Rainey Park in Ballygunge , 4A, Chapel Road (multiple premises ) at Hastings, Motilal Basak Lane in Phoolbagan, apartment at 12, Raja Santosh Roy Road in Alipore and 16/1/8/1 to 16/1/8/50 Biplabi Barin Ghosh Sarani (Lok Nath Mandir ) at Bagmari area in Ultadanga.