Containment zones in city drop to 24 from 28

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in Kolkata has come down from 28 to 24 with only two slums in the city figuring in the list.



Most of the existing containment zones are apartment complex or standalone buildings in the city.

The places that have been removed are Adhar Chandra Das Lane (slum) and the Duttabagan slum in Ultadanga, Arif Road (slum) in Ultadanga, Woozir Chowdhury Road in Ultadanga all located under Borough 3.

The others that have come out of containment list in North Kolkata is Haripal Lane in Burtolla .

The slum at 13 Bakulbagan Row in Bhowanipore and Kar Bagan slum at Ultadanga are the only two bustees in containment as per revised list.

The complex at 156 C, Maniktala Main Road , 28 A, 299 Ramkrishna Samadhi Road (multiple premises of a flat) at Phoolbagan has figured in the new list under Borough 3.

"The KMC Health department has conducted swab tests of several people under these containment zones in the last few days. None of the results have come positive," said

Anindya Kishore Routh,

outgoing Chairman of Borough 3.

10C, 11, 12 and 17/1, Sikdarapara Street at Posta have made it to the containment list in Central Kolkata while in south Kolkata 15, 15C/18, 17 and 25 Raja Santosh Roy Road in ward 74 in Alipore, Paharpur Road (Mudiali More to Tiny Tots School) in Garden Reach and 11 Justice Chandra Madhab Road complex at Bhowanipore have made it to the containment zone.

Two complexes at Sarat Bose Road (6 and and 46/1) under ward 68 has made it to the containment list while the apartment at

19 A, Sarat Bose Road under ward 70 and 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road under ward 90 in Bhowanipore have shed its containment tag as has 76 to 157 Dr GS Bose Road in Kasba and 138 Purbalok in Mukundapur.

An address is removed from the containment list after no single positive case is reported from that zone in a fortnight.