Containment zones in city dip to 39

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata has dropped to 39 with two areas in Haridevpur, two in Majerhat and another slum at Suren Sarkar Road in Beliaghata shrugging off its containment tag. Four new areas have made it to the containment list with one flat in Phoolbagan, a mixed premises at 3, Beliaghata Main Road, an apartment complex at Niva Park in Bansdroni and multiple premises at the posh New Road in Alipore featuring in the list.



A flat at P 68, CIT Road (Scheme VI M) in Phoolbagan, 3, Beliaghata Main Road with multiple houses , an apartment Niva Park Phase II at Brahmapur, Bandsroni and multiple premises (24A, 30 & 5E ) at New Road in Alipore are in the containment list. The Basusree Bagan slum at ward 122 in Haridevpur have shed of its containment tag along with Sodepur school area which was a mixed containment zone. Two complexes in Majerhat (35/1 and 37 Diamond Harbour Road and a slum at 98 B, Suren Sarkar Road have also come out of containment. Interestingly, 14 containment areas are located within Borough 3 of KMC that covers areas in East Kolkata like Ultadanga, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Beliaghata etc. The same number of containment areas also falls under Borough 12 with 13 of these areas are located in and around Baishnabghata Patuli under ward 101 of KMC. Another area is a slum at Dinesh Nagar (15A, 9. 19A & 44).

Suren Sarkar Road in Beliaghata under ward 33 alone has four containment areas with three flats at 64/11B, in Subhas Sarobar area, another flat 32A/41-42 in railway co operative area, the third at 86 & 87 in Lokenath Mandir area and a slum at 37/H/1 holding containment tag.