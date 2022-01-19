Containment zones in city dip to 33 from 44; Borough X alone has 12

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in the city has dropped to 33 from 44 with Borough X alone having 12 of these zones. New Alipore, Jadavpur, Jodhpur Park, Lake Gardens have been identified as hotspots when it comes to Covid infection cases in city.



According to KMC sources, nearly 69 per cent of the Covid affected persons in Kolkata are hailing from Borough X. For the last two weeks since containment has been announced Borough X has always been figuring in the containment list with highrises being a major contributor.

As many as 16 addresses in Block O, 11 in Block B, 22 in Block G in New Alipore area has come under containment along with 17C Kalibari Lane in Jadavpur and 5/58 Netaji Nagar (2nd floor)11 /A, & 11/B Selimpur Bye Lane, 330 Jodhpur Park, 463 Lake Gardens, 1/260 Jodhpur Park, C50/1, Lake Gardens, 7B North Road and A /81 Lake Gardens all located under Lake Police station area is continuing to be in the containment zone for the past one week.

Some new addresses that have come in the containment list are 15 addresses at Suren Sarkar Road in Beliaghata and 8 addresses at Beliaghata Main Road and third floor of an apartment at 7B Elgin Road in Bhowanipore. There are three other locations in Borough III that have also remained under containment for over 10 days.

The posh Genexx Valley in Joka is also a major contributor with three flats in Tower 28, four in Tower 31, four in tower 33 and five in Tower 34 of Genexx Valley in Joka (37, Diamond Harbour Road ) coming under containment.

Though all the 11 locations under Borough XII have come out of containment but cases are still on the higher side in this borough too.

Jui Biswas , chairman of Borough X who is the councilor of ward 81 in New Alipore visited a number of markets in New Alipore area on Tuesday morning and stressed on awareness among the buyers and sellers.

"The flats in the city are contributing to the majority of the affected persons as we have witnessed negligence among the residents when it comes to abiding by containment measures," Atin Ghosh, Member Mayor in Council (Health ), KMC said.

Ghosh will hold a meeting with the associations of highrises on January 20 on this issue.

KMC is all set to start vaccination at home service for the senior citizens or physically challenged people who have not been able to reach to vaccination sites for taking the jab. The interested persons will have to send a whats app message at 9830037493 with address and contact number . The KMC team will reach out to his/ her house in the evening and vaccinate.