Containment zones in city dip to 17

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata that had witnessed a significant drop from 29 to 20 on August 19, dipped further to 17 on Saturday.



Interestingly no added locality in the KMC area except two in Barisha, Behala figure in the list. The mixed area at Rahim Ostagar Road in Jodhpur Park, the complex at Niva Park Phase II in Bansdroni, the apartment at 36 B, Panditya Road (4th Floor) at Rabindra Sarobar and the flat at 49B, Baroda Avenue in Garia have shed off its containment tag. The only area that has been added in the list is a mixed area at Mansatala Lane in Kidderpore.

Three addresses at the posh Rowland Road and two at Queen's Park in Ballygunge still features in the list. A mixed area at 1/17 to 1/30A Jahura Bazar Lane at Kasba also figure in the containment list.

Four areas under Borough III, that includes a mixed area at 31 Motilal Basak Lane, Phoolbagan, a slum at 98B, Suren Sarkar Road in Beliagahata, a mixed complex at entire Burwali Tala Road in Beliaghata and a complex at 71/3 Canal Circular Road (Prosad Exotica) at Ultadanga are still in the containment zone.

The other addresses that have figured in the containment list are multiple premises located at 17/6A to 82/11 Sister Nibedita Sarani and at Borobagan area both at Barisha, Behala, a mixed area at 1, Sabji Bagan Lane in Chetla , a slum at Chetla Road (13B &C) and multiple premises at Jugal Kishore Das Lane (premises no 13 to 22/2) at Amherst Street.