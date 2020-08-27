Containment zones in city dip to 11

Kolkata: The containment zones in Kolkata have come down to 11 with three addresses in the posh Ballygunge area and a mixed area at Kasba shedding off its containment tag. Two of the four addresses in Borough III comprising areas of Phoolbagan, Beliaghata too have been freed of its containment tag. Interestingly no new address has figured in the latest containment list.



A complex at 14, Rowland Road and another at 2, Rowland Road and a flat at 14A Rowland Road in Ballygunge and also a mixed area at 1/17 to 1/30A Jahura Bazar Lane at Kasba are out of containment. However, two addresses – complexes situated at 5, Queens Park and 6, Queens Park in Ballygunge are still in containment.

In case of Borough III, a mixed area at 31 Motilal Basak Lane , in Phoolbagan and a slum at 98B, Suren Sarkar Road in Beliaghata have shed its containment tag. However, a mixed complex at entire Burwali Tala Road in Beliaghata and a complex at 71/3 Canal Circular Road (Prosad Exotica) at Ultadanga are still in the containment zone.

Borough III has been a major worry for the civic body for the last two months as several COVID positive cases were detected particularly from areas like Phoolbagan, Beliaghata, Ultadanga , Manicktala and Kankurgachi.

The addresses still in the containment list are multiple premises located at 17/6A to 82/11 Sister Nibedita Sarani and at Borobagan area both at Barisha, Behala, a mixed area at 1, Sabji Bagan Lane in Chetla , a slum at Chetla Road (13B &C), multiple premises at Jugal Kishore Das Lane (premises no 13 to 22/2) at Amherst Street and a mixed area at Mansatala Lane in Kidderpore.