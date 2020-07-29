Containment zones go up to 31 in Kolkata

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in the city has gone up from 28 to 31with 15 apartment complexes and three slums in the city featuring in the latest list.



Majority of the containment areas are based in south Kolkata .

The maximum number of containment zones – four are located in Alipore area in ward 74 among which three are apartment complexes. The Ashoka Enclave (14, Ashoka Road), Burdwan Road (Premises no 2C), 5B Judges

Court Road and Raja

Santosh Roy Road (15, 15C/1B, 17, 25) are in the containment areas.

Bhowanipore area under ward 70 has three containment addresses all of which are apartment or housing complexes like 11, Justice Chandra Madhab Road, 10/4A, Elgin Road (Rameswara apartment), 17, Mohini Mohan Road. Similar is the list under ward 82 where the complexes under containment are 15C, Chetla Road, 35/1 Diamond Harbour Road and 37 Diamond Harbour Road .

The housing complex at 6, Sarat Bose Road and 46/1, Sarat Bose Road under ward 69, 18/1, Dover Lane under ward 85 in Gariahat area, Fort Oasis (Tower II) at 37, Panditiya Road near Gariahat, 38 Rammohan Mallick Gar

den Lane at Phoolbagan, Prasanna Kumar Tagore Street (premises no 26) in Jorabagan area figure in the containment list. Two mixed containment zones are at Haridevpur- Sodepur School area, Basusree Bagan (Ostad Amir Khan Sarani) one at

Jorabagan (from Murgi Paty to 2B, Brojo Kumar Seth Lane ), Sikdar Para

Street (10C, 11, 12, 17/1) in Posta, the entire stretch of Raja

Gopi Mohan Street in Maniktala , 85 to 158 Swinhoe Lane in Kasba, Sammilani Park in Santoshpur, 75C, &77 Kailash Bose Street at Beadon Street. Motilal Nehru Road (119A, 123A) at Gariahat, Pallysree More to Khejur Bagan in Behala.

A garment departmental store at Rammohun

Mallick Garden Lane in Phoolbagan. The slum at 50 Chaulpatty Road in Beliaghata, the slum at Rajpur D Block in Santoshpur and 1 to 62

Govindapur Road where a majority are slums are located are among the containment zones.