Containment zones back in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in Balurghat civic areas, the concerned district administration has imposed containment zones to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.



According to an official source, 15 areas under 11 Balurghat civic wards have been declared as containment zones after several cases have been reported from those areas.

"15 areas from wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 22 have been introduced as broad-based containment zones in the Balurghat civic areas. Thirty new cases have been detected from those areas. The district administration has decided to impose containment protocols after a spurt in the Covid cases there.

The night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am that was lifted during the Durga Puja festival has been reimposed," said the source.

The police have barricaded the containment zones in Balurghat and intensified vigil. Superintendent of Police Rahul De has informed that all police stations and traffic officers have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid protocols.

"It is all being done to raise awareness level about masks. Some residents out on the road have taken things casually and are seen flouting norms. We have enhanced the vigil and are taking strict action against the violators," he said.

On Friday, the police also distributed masks to those found not wearing one at the Balurghat public bus stand area.

Police teams are also visiting markets and public places to prevent huge gatherings.

Cops, meanwhile, set up naka points in various parts of the district and important street intersections for stricter enforcement of night curbs.

In South Dinajpur, 48 new cases have been reported over the past 48 hours as informed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey.

According to him, three serious Covid patients are now undergoing treatment at Balurghat Covid hospital and three others have been admitted to Gangarampur Covid Hospital.