Containment zone in city drops to 1

Kolkata: The containment zone in the city has come down to one with only a single area in Girish Park in north Kolkata featuring in the list. A mixed area at 13 to 21, Umesh Dutta Lane is in the containment list of the civic body.



"We have been putting a specific apartment, standalone building, slum under containment when there have been multiple cases reported from there. Now such multiple

cases from single address are not happening. So in the latest list only one area is under containment," said a senior KMC official.

The apartments in the city in areas like Gariahat, Ballygunge, Alipore, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, have featured in the containment list for the last three months.

The positive cases in Kolkata has also seen a significant dip with the daily affected persons hovering around 400 to 550 for the last fifteen days. From the period of mid-July to mid-August positive cases in the city had

often been over 600 and in some days it had even crossed the 700 mark.