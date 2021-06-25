Containment norms should be tightened: CS

KOLKATA: The state government directed all districts with more than 100 Covid cases to ensure strict containment measures at local Covid hotspots areas.



At the same time, directions have been given to give priority to vaccination in the urban and peri-urban areas with special emphasis on the population in the slum areas. The district authorities have also been directed to ensure creation of necessary infrastructure, apprehending that the third wave of Covid pandemic may hit the state.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a video conference in this connection with authorities of the districts where there are still more than 100 Covid cases. These districts include Howrah, Hooghly, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North and South 24-Parganas. This comes at the time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that the Covid positivity rate in the state has dropped to 3.61 per cent which was 33 per cent during the eighth phase of the Assembly elections.

There are at present around 250 containment and micro-containment zones in the state. Sources said the district authorities have been directed to ensure stricter measures in these containment zones by ensuring supply of essential commodities required by

the residents of these areas. Vaccination of the people residing in and around these places also has to be ensured with priority.

According to an advisory issued by the state Health department on June 24, aggressive vaccination of the super-spreader category should continue and efforts must be made to cover all transport workers, hawkers, small shop owners, vegetable vendors etc in next seven days. All requirements of the second dose have to be made compulsorily and district authorities also have to do the vaccination planning accordingly. Special care also has to be taken to avoid wastage of the vaccine.

District Magistrates have also been directed to ensure development of needed infrastructure, especially for sufficient supply of oxygen. They have been asked to ensure that there are adequate oxygenated beds.