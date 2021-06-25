Container falls off Vidyasagar Setu, 2 hurt

KOLKATA: A fly ash laden container fell down from the Esplanade bound ramp of Vidyasagar setu on Thursday morning damaging a portion of the wall of Fort William. Army personnel guarding Fort William heard the sound of the accident and rushed to the spot.

The driver and the helper of the container were taken to SSKM hospital where they were admitted by the police later.

According to police, around 6:50 am on Thursday, the fly ash laden container was entering the city from Vidyasagar Setu through the Esplanade bound ramp. While passing through a left turn, the steering of the container laden truck malfunctioned and it fell down from the ramp.

After police came to know about the incident from the Fort William authority, an ambulance and a hydraulic crane along with a Disaster Management Group (DMG) team was sent to the spot. Though cops suspect the accident had taken place due to a malfunction in the steering, they will also take opinion from the hospital whether the driver was in an inebriated state. The truck was recovered using the crane later.