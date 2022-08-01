Contai civic body graft: Police quiz Sudipto Sen over missing documents

KOLKATA: Police officers from Contai PS interrogated Sudipta Sen, prime accused in the Saradha money laundering case, in connection with the theft of documents related to the proposed construction of a high-rise building in Contai.

The police officers, including the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Contai police station, interrogated Sen at Presidency Jail for more than four hours on Sunday. The officers said that the Saradha chief had cooperated with them and answered all their questions.

Sen had filed a petition before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate where he alleged that Suvendu Adhikari had taken Rs 52 lakhs from him to sanction the plan by the Contai Municipality for a 19-storied building. He had paid the money through a draft. Recently, the Contai Municipality had lodged a complaint with the police that they had failed to trace the file related to the proposed highrise building. However, the Accounts department of the municipality confirmed that the draft worth Rs 52 lakhs was deposited by Saradha Realty.

Sen had further alleged that Adhikari used to blackmail him and extorted crores of rupees from time to time. Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamool Congress said that the Contai Municipality did not have the authority to sanction buildings that are above four-storied. To get permission to set up a 19-storied building, clearance from the District Magistrate is required.

"BJP is talking big about honesty. It should first remove Suvendu from the post of the leader of Opposition

for his alleged involvement in the Narada case and start an investigation against him," he maintained.